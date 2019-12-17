GHMC told to stop pipeline work at Golconda Fort

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to stop the pipeline work at Golconda Fort and place before it all correspondence made to the GHMC by the Archeological Survey of India. Despite opposition from the Archeology Department, the GHMC wants to demolish a part of Golconda for laying the pipeline between Ahana Bud and Mamola Bud area, it said. The bench was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation based on an article in an English daily.

The PIL sought to call for records and remarks from the authorities relating to and in connection with pulverisation of the 500-year-old Golconda Fort for laying the pipeline, which had turned it into rubble using drills and earthmovers. Earlier the authorities of the ASI had written to the GHMC to stop work after they noticed that a deep channel nearly 1,020 feet below the fort wall was being dug for the pipeline. At present, there was new development as per the ASI officials. The ASI is said to have agreed to a GHMC proposal for draining excess water from the nearby ‘talab’ using the moats natural gradient as the water was impacting the fort wall and after seeing the destruction of the wall they stopped it. The bench adjourned the case by four weeks for response from the GHMC and the state.

PIL raises traffic issues

The same bench directed the Home Department to file its counter in a suo motu public interest litigation case taken up based on an article in a Hyderabad-based English daily. The article raised the issue of traffic inconvenience caused to residents in the Manikonda area due to occupation of more than half of the Pullaguda Pipeline Road by vendors. The article also sought to stop the market completely or to move to a different area or at least change the timing to morning hours. The issue of autorickshaws and other vehicles parked haphazardly on the U-Turn road underneath the flyover at Tolichowki causing inconvenience to the public was also raised in the news article. The bench adjourned the case to January 28.

Sexual harassment: Plea against publishing victims’ names

The same bench dealt with a public interest litigation case filed by V Vijaya Krishna on the issue of publishing names of the victims in sexual harassment cases. The petitioner questioned the action of various newspapers and social media, including Google India, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, for unlawfully disclosing the identity of the sexual assault victim on their platforms which was contrary to Section 228A of Indian Penal Code. He also sought to direct the Press Council of India and News Broadcasting Standard Authority to take appropriate action against print, electronic and social media for disclosing the identity of the victim and also to remove the content published by them. The bench issued notice to authorities and media and adjourned the case by four weeks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .