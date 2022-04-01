GHMC Town Planning revenue up 73 per cent

Hyderabad: Shrugging off the pandemic hangover, the Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has registered a 73 percent increase in its revenue this financial year compared to the previous year. The total revenue generated this year was Rs.1,144.08 crore, as against Rs.661 crore in 2020-2021.

This financial year, the corporation issued 17,572 building permissions and 1,550 Occupancy Certificates (OCs) compared to 11,538 building permissions and 1,574 OCs in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the GHMC in a press release attributed the increase in construction activity to the State government policies and their implementation under the guidance of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The enormous realty growth is also due to the ongoing massive infrastructure development in different parts of the city and the availability of amenities across the city. Construction of flyovers and development of link roads to ease traffic, provision of clean drinking water to all citizens, uninterrupted power supply and maintenance of law & order also helped in attracting new commercial and residential projects to Hyderabad, according to the corporation.

Further, introduction of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS ) by the State government has ensured hassle free building permissions increasing the number of applications and their disposal within the stipulated time, officials said.

Regarding the decrease in revenue during 2020-21, GHMC said the Covid-19 pandemic had dented its coffers and with several sectors incurring losses, the State government gave an instalment facility for payment of building permit fee. The other factors that adversely affected the construction activity during 2020-21 also included shortage of construction labour during the lockdown and thereafter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .