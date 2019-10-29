GHMC transport wing takes up major reforms

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Transport wing, which is undergoing a transformation in terms of its administrative setup, is now preparing a database of its 2,450-odd employees for better monitoring, effective use of manpower and to extend insurance coverage.

Besides proposing an administrative rejig, the Transport wing is introducing biometric attendance and the database includes all details of employees, including blood group, family details and work profile. This is being done to extend insurance coverage, better facilities to the employees, besides the effective use of manpower. The Transport wing operates over 850 vehicles, including hire vehicles.

This apart, men are deployed at workstations, yards and garbage transfer stations as part of their work profile. Despite working many years in a particular designation, many employees are not getting due recognition for their work, while a few manage to skip work due to poor monitoring, which is being done manually now, according to officials.

To address these issues, the Transport wing is planning to introduce biometric attendance, which would help ensure equal distribution of work and recognise employees, who work hard and offer better work, said a senior official from the GHMC.

As part of this initiative, 76 biometric attendance devices are being procured and a private agency will be entrusted with the responsibility of the equipment and maintenance. “We hope to have it operational in a fortnight,” he said.

The equipment will be fixed at the yards, transfer stations and at other places for the convenience of workers to report their attendance. For those involved in door to door garbage collection and disposal, there will be flexibility of reporting their attendance, said the official.

In addition to these measures, a few reforms, including changes in the administrative structure of the wing, are being proposed. For every zone, there will be a Chief Transport Officer, Assistant Engineer (Finance), Assistant Engineer (Repairs), Assistant Engineer (Manpower) and an Assistant Engineer (Administration).

More importantly, all the files in the wing, which were being operated manually, are now being digitised and processed in the e-office, leaving no scope for any irregularity, said GHMC AC (Transport) Viswajit Kampati.

This would also help in analysing the costs incurred on each zone, utility of fleet and manpower and initiate measures accordingly, he said.

