GHMC turns to IoT to trap mosquitoes

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: With mosquito nets turning out to be pretty ineffective against mosquitoes, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is now turning to the Internet to trap the bloodsucking insects.

It is not the traditional Internet though. The GHMC will install Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices at a few places along the River Musi to trap mosquitoes.

The municipal corporation, along with the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited, is installing these devices at Laxmi Nagar Colony, Attapur, Jambagh Park, Noorkhan Bazaar and near the Nagole Bridge.

These devices release carbon dioxide and simulate human conditions to attract mosquitoes. As the mosquitoes get near the device, they get trapped in the net attached beneath the device, a GHMC official said.

They can attract mosquitoes from a radius of about 500 square metres. Each device costs about Rs 1.20 lakh, including maintenance, and is being installed as part of a pilot project at three locations.

They are similar to fly and insect trappers installed at hotels and restaurants. The cylinder emanating carbon dioxide from the device lasts for about 45 days and has to be refilled for continuing the operation, he said.

Similar devices were installed on the High Court premises last year. Since the results were encouraging, the exercise is being replicated at three areas, he said, adding that the installation would be completed in a week.

Apart from installing IoT devices, the municipal corporation will continue using drones to spray disinfectants to curb mosquito menace near water bodies, especially the banks of River Musi.

Last year, the GHMC had taken up a pilot project to spray bio-enzymes using drones at Miyapur lake and Malkam Cheruvu, Raidurgam in the Serilingampally zone.

It had used custom made 10-litre capacity drones for spraying the herbicide, which was made of neem, citrodora and cow dung. The drone was used to spray the bio-enzyme at six litres per acre, with the exercise to cover one acre in 10 minutes. Generally, it takes two weeks to one month to complete the exercise manually, deploying 20 to 25 workers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .