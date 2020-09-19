GHMC warns of heavy rains in Hyderabad, asks people to stay home

The GHMC also asked the public to dial 100 for emergencies and to call 040-21111111 for any other assistance.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city on Saturday, with the sky being overcast for most part of the day till 3 pm.

The weather prompted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to tweet a warning, saying most parts of the GHMC area were likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few hours, and asking citizens to stay indoors unless unavoidable.

The GHMC also asked the public to dial 100 for emergencies and to call 040-21111111 for any other assistance. For assistance from the DRF Team, one could dial 040-295555500.

The Director, EV&DM, GHMC has also tweeted saying that DRF teams were alerted and that intense rainfall was expected for the next one hour over most parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has also issued a warning on Saturday, on thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over Telangana from Saturday till September 23.

The warning also said ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ was very likely to occur in the districts including Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhongir, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal.

