GHMC way ahead in Twitter followers

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Making effective use of technology in addressing public grievances, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has earned the distinction of having more Twitter followers than any other municipal corporation in the country.

Presently, the civic body has more than one lakh Twitter followers leaving other corporations way behind. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation stood second on the list with 40,100 followers.

Interestingly, the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation, known as IT hub, has just 26,800 followers while the Surat Municipal Corporation, which won the Swachh City award in Swachh Bharath Survekshan rankings last year, has only 4,100 followers.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation logged in 21,400 followers, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation 7,400 and the Greater Vishaka Municipal Corporation 3,300, the Patna Nagar Nigam Corporation stood last with just 369 followers.

The GHMC has also managed to be among the top in government organisations in the city. While Hyderabad Metro Rail has 15,300 followers on Twitter, HMWSSB has 13,000 followers and HMDA 5,000.

Many of the GHMC officials too have huge followers on the micro-blogging site. Leading them all is the GHMC Commissioner with nearly 55,400 followers. While Mayor has 44,600 followers, Deputy Mayor garnered 15,800 followers. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Principal Secretary has 16,200 followers.

The GHMC claims that the increase in followers is mainly due to the action taken in addressing the citizens grievances at the earliest.

Complimenting the GHMC, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted “Congrats GHMCOnline for having over one lakh Twitter followers. It’s way ahead of other cities like Bangalore and Pune and shows not only more and more citizens are social media savvy in Hyderabad but also that they choose to engage”.

