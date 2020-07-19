GHMC worker dies in accident

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A GHMC worker died in a road accident at Medchal on the city outskirts on Saturday. Duddu Kumar, 48, a resident of Medchal, who worked as supervisor with the GHMC at Qutbullapur, was travelling on his motorcycle around 4.30 am, when another motorbike rammed his bike near the cat Medchal checkpost. Kumar fell off the bike and died on the spot, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .