GHMC working to update DPMS software

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on updating its online building plan approval system, the Development Permission Management System (DPMS), in the likelihood of a few provisions of Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 being made applicable for GHMC.

Telangana Municipalities Act is the new Act for Municipal (Urban) governance in 128 Municipalities and 12 Municipal corporations except Hyderabad, which is governed under GHMC Act and the HMDA UDA.

The new Act came into effect last month and replaced the Telangana Municipalities Act 1965 and Municipalities Act 1994. Accordingly, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) is updating the software to incorporate the provisions of the latest Act.

As per the new Act, plots up to 175 square yards and for construction of ground plus one floor, no approval is needed. Online registration is done on payment of just Re 1 and giving details of land ownership and the plan in accordance. At the same time, Occupancy Certificate will not be required.

Though, GHMC is not governed under the new Act, the municipal corporation too is working on updating the DPMS software. This is basically being done to be prepared, in case a few provisions of the new Municipalities Act are made applicable to GHMC as well, said a senior official from GHMC.

It takes about three months for the software to be updated and to avoid any technical hurdles, in case the government decides to make applicable a few provisions of the Act, he explained.

Every year, nearly 16,000 building plans are being issued under different categories, of these, 13,000 applications are pertaining to individual houses. The DPMS for issue of online building permissions was introduced from June 2, 2016. Initially, the facility was introduced only for residential building application. However, following good response, it was extended to Commercial and Multi Storied Building Applications from February 27, 2017.

