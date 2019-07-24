GHMC yet to upload building plans

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: With Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking its sweet time in uploading building plans of independent houses on its website, applicants are forced to depend on agents for getting clearances.

The municipal corporation had plans to upload nearly 2000 building plans of independent houses on its website from May 1. The idea was to make things easy for those constructing their dream homes and obtain building plan approvals conveniently.

These plans were for houses being constructed in 500 and below square yards and categorized into 200, 300 and 500 square yards. The move was to make the building owners apply for building plan approvals online through DPMS accordingly.

As the plans and structures will be as per the stipulated norms, it will facilitate in clearing the approvals early.

If the constructions are taken up as per the norms and without any deviations from the plans, the municipal corporation had even planned to approve the plans within 48 hours from filing the application.

Officials had planned to place different building plans online for the convenience of citizens, facilitating them to pick their preferred plan and avoid visiting architects and agents for plan sketches and other requirements.

However, the concept appears to be confined to papers. With GHMC taking its time in uploading the plans, applicants, especially whose applications are being rejected for different reasons, are approaching agents.

According to sources, licence holders, planners and those involved in filing the applications on behalf of the applicants are against the municipal corporation’s move to upload the plans as it will be affecting their business.

More importantly, after filing applications online, agents and middlemen submit their personal mobile numbers rather than the applicants number to get any updates in case of any shortfalls in the applications. Applicants are kept in dark and are charged amount for processing the application.

Every year, the municipal corporation issues 17,000 building plan approvals, of these 80 per cent pertain to structures constructed below 500 square yards.

On the contrary, a senior official from GHMC said the file to upload the building plans on the website was sent to the government for formal approval. Once it is cleared, the plans will be uploaded on the GHMC website, he said.

