GHMC ZCs, DCs transferred

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A few Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were transferred and given new postings on Monday. Charminar Zone Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy was transferred as Secunderabad Zone Commissioner as J Shankariah is relieved from GHMC and directed to report to Principal Secretary, MAUD.

LB Nagar Joint Commissioner Upender Reddy was posted as LB Nagar Zone Commissioner and N Samrat Ashok, Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner was posted as Charminar Zone Commissioner. Chandanagar Deputy Commissioner N Yadagiri was posted as Additional Commissioner (Estate and Sports). Orders were issued on Monday to this effect.

