GHMC’s Assets Protection Cell pays off

GHMC’s initiative to protect parks, lakes and open spaces in city by involving citizens alerting on encroachments yields results

Hyderabad: The initiative to involve citizens in the protection of waterbodies and open spaces in the city has started to yield positive results within a short time.

Launched by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao as the Assets Protection Cell (APC) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s EVDM wing, the concept has caught up with citizens who have been proactively responding by alerting authorities on encroachments in their areas.

Last week, a park space was saved from encroachment in Gowthami Nagar, Chandanagar. On Tuesday, an open space measuring nearly 700 square yards was saved in KPHB by the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management.

Ever since the APC was started, the Cell has been getting complaints regarding park space, lake area and open space encroachments from different areas in GHMC limits. In total, the APC has received about 260 complaints till the end of August, a majority of them pertaining to open spaces encroachment, followed by occupying of park spaces and attempts to encroach lake areas.

Among the six zones of GHMC, the highest number of complaints of 71 have been registered from Serilingampally zone, followed by LB Nagar zone (65). The least complaints are from Secunderabad zone (24). From beyond the GHMC limits, many from neighbouring municipalities and municipal corporations have been lodging complaints with APC. Over 1,600 such complaints were registered by the APC and the same were shared with the respective municipalities and municipal corporations.

Every call or complaint with information related to encroachments received on the toll free number is registered and assigned a unique number, which helps in tracking the progress and action taken on the complaint. The unique complaint number gets assigned to the Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO) of the EVDM Directorate of the respective circle/zones immediately. The AEO, who receives the complaint gets in touch with the complainant for further details, if required, and commence the enquiry.

Identity will be protected

The citizens, who gives the complaint can either provide their details or prefer to remain anonymous. “The identity of those alerting us will be protected,” said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

Preliminary verification of most complaints is completed and action is being taken accordingly. Prior to commencing demolition, occupants are asked to produce valid documents to prove their ownership, failing which officials will clear the unauthorised structures and others from the parks, lakes and other open spaces.

The Parks, Lakes & Open Spaces Protection Cell (Assets Protection Cell) works from 10 am to 6 pm on all working days.

Snitch on encroachers!

To alert the administration on encroachments of parks, lakes and open spaces in the GHMC limits, citizens can call on the toll free number 1800-599-0099 and register their complaints.

