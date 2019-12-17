GHMC’s biogas plant to turn power generation unit

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Logistics and technical issues have forced the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to decide on converting its first biogas plant set up at Deeptisrinagar transfer station, Chandanagar circle, into an electric power generating plant.

The civic body had set up the biomethanisation plant at the transfer station to make use of wet waste generated in the city and generate power from it. It was established under Hindustan Aeronautical Limited’s corporate social responsibility initiative with a cost of Rs.24.76 lakh.

The plant generates about 80 cubic metres of biogas with one metric tonne of wet waste such as leftover food, vegetables and fruit waste. Plans were also made to further increase the capacity of the plant.

However, due to various factors such as technical and logistics, the municipal corporation is now converting the plant into an electric power generating plant and use the power for operating 16 streetlights at the transfer station which is spread over four acres.

The biogas generated at the plant was being used to operate the kitchen in the neighbouring Government Primary School in Maktha. About 50 cubic metres of gas was being generated daily and the same was being supplied to the school but with the distance being over 500 metres, the flame used to be low which did not cater to the school’s kitchen requirement, said an official from GHMC.

Now, tenders have been floated to convert the gas generated at the plant into electric power with a capacity of 15 KVA. This set-up would cost additional Rs 9 lakh and will be installed in a month. The agency will be entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the generator at the plant, he said.

Initially, it will start off with 1KVA power generation and gradually the capacity will be enhanced based on the production and quality. The power will be generated for operating the streetlights at the transfer station and the leftover waste will be utilised in vermicompost generation. The agency can sell the vermicompost thus generated, the official said.

The GHMC had planned to set up biogas plants at all the garbage transfer stations across the city. Besides facilitating decentralisation of garbage disposal, the move was aimed at generating more biogas. At present, nearly 5,500 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city every day. This waste includes 40 per cent components that aid in generation of biogas or vermicompost.

