By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A day after the GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management launched a Twitter handle for its Central Enforcement Cell (@CEC_EVDM), complaints on unauthorised flex banners and posters, other wall posters and graffiti are pouring in from different areas of the city.

Nearly 40 complaints were lodged on the first day and the CEC is also issuing acknowledgment for the complaints, informing the complainants that e-challan has been generated for their grievance.

Twitter users are welcoming the service. Amruth Chinthala, a Twitter user, tweeted: “e-challan system of CEC_EVDM by GHMC is final combat against mindless damage of aesthetics of Hyderabad.”

EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati said the idea behind launching the online e-challan and official social media service was to enable citizens inform about unauthorised installation of flexes and banners and defacement. Apart from curbing unauthorised installations, the e-challan would also aid in generating more advertisement revenue for GHMC. However, the objective was not to generate revenue but make people to stop defacing properties and installing unauthorised flexes, banners etc, he said.

Citizens have to post a clear image of offence with full address of the location. CEC- social media teams will attend to the complaint and generate e-Challan. The teams will be working from 10 Am to 6 PM, complaints posted after 6 PM will be attended on the next working day. Since the launch of CEC in October last, a whopping 34,446 e-challans have been issued in the city for different violations by citizens and firms. Already, about Rs 60 lakh penalty has been paid online by the violators till date.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .