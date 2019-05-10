GHMC’s demolition drive on in city

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Continuing its special drive against illegal structures, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday removed several encroachments in various parts across the city.

With the coordination of the city police, the civic body carried out the drive at Suchitra and Loyola College road and demolished 78 encroachments. To curb the encroachments which mushroomed in the city, the Qutbullahpur Circle has intensified its drive on these stretches and demolished such structures.

According to GHMC, any structures found to be illegally built without permission are being demolished with immediate effect issuing no notice.

