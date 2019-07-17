GHMC’s Disaster Response team rescues kittens

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: A pair of kittens that apparently slipped and fell into a nearly 40 feet deep well at Safilguda was rescued by a team of the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) on Wednesday morning.

According to the residents of Sitaramanagar in Safilguda, the kittens were found mewing from the well three days back and the efforts of locals to help them went in vain. Even a call and request to voluntary groups involved in animal rescue did not yield results and the kittens were left to languish in the deep well for three days.

Finally, on Wednesday morning, a woman from Sitaramnagar called up the civic body’s DRF and sought assistance following which a team was immediately despatched to Safilguda. Lowering ladders, the team members got down into the well and first could only locate a kitten. After sending that kitten up to safety in the bucket used to draw water from the well, the DRF team then found the second kitten which was also despatched to safety.

This is not the first time that the DRF has been involved in rushing to the aid of birds and animals in distress in the city. Recently, different teams were involved in rescue of a deer, a cow and an eagle apart from a stray dog that were caught in distress situations.

