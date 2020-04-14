GHMC’s disinfection drive serves two purposes

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Ever since the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began extensive spraying of disinfectants during the lockdown, it is serving two purposes. One is that the move is helping in keeping the city sanitised and hygienic, and the other is curbing the mosquito menace in a big way.

Generally, during this time of the year, there is a spurt in complaints pertaining to the mosquito menace in the city. The extensive spraying of disinfectants during the lockdown has curbed the mosquito menace considerably, GHMC entomology officials said.

Apart from regular fogging activities, the Entomology wing is also taking up disinfectant spraying across the city. Likewise, Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel too are also spaying disinfectants and have covered all major thoroughfares and public places in the city. Currently, the wing is spraying disinfectants in colonies and covering all the streets. The DRF wing has set a target to cover the entire city by April 15.

The disinfectants being sprayed across the city are high chemical composition liquids and survival of germs and mosquito larval can be very minimal, informs a senior official from entomology.

In addition to disinfectant spaying, the entomology wing is continuing its fogging activities across the city. As many as 125 units with 2,375 workers are taking up fumigation activities in all the six zones in GHMC. Over 1,000 power sprayers and 600 knapsack sprayers are being used for fogging activities. In addition to these, 63 vehicle mounted fogging machines are being used on major thoroughfares and each machine covers about 15 km a day, said the official.

Further, 305 portable fogging machines are deployed for fogging in all colonies with a special focus on corona positive case areas. Every day, entomology workers enter the colonies for fogging as all residents stay indoors as part of lockdown, he added.

Arvind Kumar inspects Kapra lake

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar inspected water hyacinth clearing works at Kapra Lake here on Monday in the wake of complaints by the locals regarding hyacinth in the lake. Though the water body is under GHMC limits, floating trash collectors are readily available with HMDA. Accordingly, instructions were issued to HMDA to clear water hyacinth in the lake, which is spread over 113 acres. Instructions were issued to both GHMC and HMDA to complete the works at the earliest and retain the lost glory of the lake.

Special focus on waterbodies, waterfronts

Hyderabad: With colonies and major thoroughfares being covered under extensive disinfectant spraying, the GHMC Entomology wing is focusing on anti-larval operations, especially in lakes and areas abutting water bodies in the city.

At present, there about 100 Anti Larval Units (ALUs) in addition to the special fogging units involved in the exercises to prevent and control vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and to reduce mosquito menace. Measures are taken to deploy the ALUs and special/fogging units consisting of one Entomology Field Assistant (EFA), three or six Superior Field Worker (SFW) and 12 to 15 Field Workers (FW) as per the requirements in each circle.

The entomology wing is taking up anti-adult mosquito control measures by thermal fogging and spraying Pyrethrum chemical in and around areas abutting lakes. Special measures are being taken to control the spread of larvae in open nalas, tanks, River Musi and other open breeding places, especially in lakes by clearing water hyacinth. Unlike in previous years, the civic body is exploring all possibilities of generating compost from the heaps of hyacinth cleared from lakes. It is in discussions with IICT for taking up a project in Kapra.

