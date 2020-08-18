GHMC’s DRF teams brace for monsoon challenges

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: With intermittent rains lashing the city and more rains expected in the next few days, GHMC Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are all geared up to handle rescue and relief operations.

At present, there are 16 DRF teams which consist of 360 personnel, who work round the clock in three shifts in the city. All the DRF teams are equipped with an array of rescue and safety gear that is capable of handling different kinds of complaints like tree falls, water logging, etc. Three specialised boat teams are also ready to attend to any contingencies arising out of heavy rains or inundation.

Since the last three days, over 200 complaints have been attended and cleared and in the last 24 hours, 80 complaints were received from different parts of the city and addressed, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati. Of the 80 complaints, 34 were related to trees or branches collapsing, followed by potholes and waterlogging. All measures are being taken to minimise inconvenience to citizens, he said.

In the last three days, the DRF teams ensured that there were no major gridlocks in Hyderabad due to water inundation. For quick response, specialised machinery and pumps have been placed at strategic locations in the city.

Meanwhile, the three teams of DRF including one boat team are taking up rescue and relief operations in Warangal from Sunday. They have rescued over 120 citizens in Warangal till the last reports came in. They will be taking up the rescue works for another 24 hours, he added.

GHMC takes up demolition drive

As a precautionary measure, the GHMC is demolishing a few old and dilapidated structures in the city. On Monday, the municipal corporation cleared rain-soaked and weak walls in Ramanthapur, old and dilapidated structures in Amberpet, Malakpet, Falaknuma and other areas. This apart, residents in few old and dilapidated buildings have been vacated in Papaiah Basthi, Malakpet and other areas to avoid any untoward incidents, officials informed.

