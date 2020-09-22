GHMC’s Enforcement team attacked at Hafeezpet

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Hafeezpet when a group of persons attacked the GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) team when they had gone to clear encroachments, on Monday. According to GHMC officials, EVDM staff led by Assistant Engineer Rohit Reddy went to clear encroachments in government lands near railway track, Hafeezpet on Monday.

On spotting the EVDM team, a few persons including Abu Karim, Amjad, Afroz, Imran, Salman and others obstructed the staff and poured kerosene on them and tried to set them ablaze. However, Rohit Reddy and the team members managed to escape from the spot.

Based on a complaint made by Rohit Reddy, the Miyapur police have booked case against the accused including Abu Karim, Amjad, Afroz, Imran, Salman and others. Efforts are on to nab them.

