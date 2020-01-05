GHMC’s Laser tech to size up ad hoardings

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Faced with cumbersome process involved in measuring size of advertisement hoardings manually, besides seeking to curb irregularities in such exercises, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is procuring laser equipment to measure the sizes of the hoardings across the city.

There are over 2,600 advertisement hoardings and nearly 2,000 lollipops across the GHMC limits and the municipal corporation charges the agencies based on square metres of the hoardings’ size.

The municipal corporation has to depend on self-declaration made by advertisement agencies regarding the size of the hoardings while applying for licence.

As it is cumbersome to measure the hoardings and lollipops manually, the civic body goes by the size details mentioned by the agencies and 10 square metres difference could result in loss of money to the municipal corporation.

And, there is every possibility of the agencies manipulating the size in the self-declaration forms and this eventually affects the revenue collection. Since the cross-checking is also done manually, there is scope for irregularities as well.

How it works

To arrest all these practices, the municipal corporation is now procuring 12 laser equipment which are similar to mobile tabs. The laser equipment will have to be placed 100 metres before the hoarding and within minutes the equipment scans the structure and issues a report mentioning the size and other details, said an official from GHMC.

Each hoarding will be given a unique identification and the scan image and size details of the structure will be uploaded in the dashboard being specifically developed for the purpose. In the dashboard, all the details, including location, size, licence date, type of structure, etc will be uploaded for records and further reference, he said.

In addition to the advertisement hoardings and lollipops, these laser equipment will be used for measuring the size of advertisements on bus shelters and glow signboards installed in malls and at commercial establishments.

Permissions for new hoardings are not being approved since last few years after the instances of some hoardings collapsing. Last year, GHMC had identified 333 unauthorised hoardings across the city and launched a special drive to clear the structures. As the Municipal Corporation lacks necessary equipment and manpower to demolish the structures, a private agency was roped in to take up the demolition.

Though this idea of buying laser equipment was initiated in 2017, it did not take off for various reasons. Now, the municipal corporation plans to measure the size of each hoarding from January and initiate action accordingly on the agencies, in case of any malpractices, he added.

Key revenue source

Advertisement fee is one of the key revenue sources for the municipal corporation and every year it earns about Rs 40 crore through advertisement hoardings and other means.

Of late, the municipal corporation is focusing on increasing the revenue and advertisement fee has been revised by 50 per cent. Depending on the areas and fee charged, the 2,600-odd hoardings are classified into four categories, including S, A, B and C.

Since the fee was revised during the second half of the current financial year, only 25 per cent of new fee will be collected. It is expected to collect an additional Rs.8 crore to Rs.10 crore this financial year.

