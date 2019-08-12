GHMC’s new BT plant in two months

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: To expedite road repairs and patchworks, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning a new bitumen (BT) mix plant at Deepthisri Nagar in two months.

This will be in addition to the two BT plants at Fathullaguda (cold mix) and Chudi Bazaar currently being operated by the municipal corporation. The third plant is being set up to attend to long term requirements of road repairs in the city.

Already, the machine for setting up the plant has arrived and works will commence shortly. BT mix plants provide the mixed metal and BT material for taking up road works and pothole filling works.

A few months ago, the municipal corporation had set up a BT plant at Fathullaguda as the 30-tonne per hour capacity plant at Chudi Bazaar was the only one available for the requirements of the entire city.

As this was leading to logistics challenges and other issues, GHMC as a means to decentralise the supply of BT for expediting road repair works, set up the Fathullaguda plant.

While the Fathullaguda plant is taking care of the LB Nagar and Secunderabad zone requirements, Chudi Bazaar is handling the Central zone and Charminar zone.

The new plant coming up at Deepthisri Nagar will cater to the requirements of Kukatpally, Serilingampally and parts of Secunderabad zone. This plant is being set up at a cost of about Rs.90 lakh, including Rs 46 lakh for the machine and other accessories.

It is coming up in a half acre plot of land near the GHMC garbage transfer station and will have a capacity of 30 tonnes per hour.

Every day, nearly 500 potholes are being filled in the city. Due to the recent rains, over 4,000 potholes were identified and 980 roads were damaged across the city.

Instructions were issued to officials to float one-day tenders and execute the repair works and complete pothole filing works at the earliest. Pothole filling is being taken up by 150 monsoon emergency teams, working round-the-clock in three shifts. All these works are monitored by the municipal corporation’s vigilance wing and senior officials.

In view of continuous rains, Shelmac and road bond BT mix are being supplied to the teams in bags so that they can execute the works effectively.

Road works intensified

Hyderabad: With rains taking a break, the municipal corporation has intensified road repair works and all the 4,000 potholes that were identified have been filled up, officials said.

Every day, on an average 50 trucks load of BT per day was being supplied from the Chudi Bazaar plant to take up road works across the city. In addition to this, 3,000 Shelmac bags were used to take up the road repair works.

The municipal corporation has floated tenders for executing 221 road repair works at a cost of Rs.34.45 crore. Save for 20 works, tenders for rest of the works have been completed, GHMC Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Mohd Ziauddin said.

Further, to complete pothole filling and minor repair works faster and ensure a comfortable journey for road users, the municipal corporation is using pothole filling machines.

GHMC has procured five such machines and already Serilingampally zone is making effective use of the machine in completing patch works.

The conventional way of filling up of potholes manually consumes much time, besides there are many logistics issues. These machines are equipped with bitumen and metal chambers and the task of mixing the material is done at the spot and filled up instantly.

Before commencing the pothole filling exercise, the machine clears the pothole and debris and fills it up with bitumen and metal, followed by surface leveling. In the conventional practice, workers carry the bitumen hotmix from the plants and by the time the material reaches the spot, the hotmix gets cold, affecting the quality of repairs and pothole filling.

