GHMC’s road maintenance programme from December 10

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to launch the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) on December 10. Under the CRMP, operation and maintenance of 709 kilometres of major roads and other thoroughfares in Hyderabad will be entrusted to private agencies.

On Wednesday, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said the bids for CRMP had been finalised to maintain 401 stretches covering 709 km in Hyderabad. The total estimated cost of the entire project is nearly Rs.1,827 crore, which would be released over a period of five years.

Simultaneously, work is also progressing going on parallel and link roads to ease the traffic load on the main roads by removing bottlenecks if necessary through land acquisition. There are proposals to develop at least 10 km of roads in each zone under GHMC. Close to Rs.280 crore has been sanctioned by the State government for roads and infrastructure related works in the city, he said.

The private agencies have to recarpet 50 per cent of their allotted stretch before May, 2020 and they also should put in place road maintenance units. The agencies, in addition to maintaining main carriageway, will also be responsible for maintaining greenery on medians pavements and other related works.

