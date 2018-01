Ghouse takes 6 wkts in Telangana’s win

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Ghouse took 6 for 12 in Telangana’s win over Chennai in the fifth VHR all India Rajiv Gandhi under-19 cricket tournament on Monday.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 215/ 8 in 18 overs (karthik 67) bt Andhra Pradesh 66/9 in 18 overs. Chennai 128/5 in 18 overs lost to Rajasthan 129/1 in 15.4 (Benjiman 49 no, Yash Guptha 44 no). Tamil Nadu 140/2 (karthik 62) bt Bengaluru 99/7 in 15 overs . Maharastra 139 in 20 overs (Pankaj Gorwal 102, Shailander 3/11) bt to Bihar 54 in 11.4 (Dhanjay 3/17 , Omker Kamble 3/5 ). Arunachal 111/7 in 16 overs (Sachin Mosi 35, Srihash 3/9) lost to Haryana 112/0 in 9.1 overs (Aman 70 no). Bihar 79/7 in 15 overs to lost to Hyderabad 83/2 in 8.2 overs ( Aiyas 34). UP 153/ 6 in 18 overs (Panday 79) bt Bengaluru 123/7 in 18 overs (Vishal 37, Riyan Ahmed 34,Pandey 3/29 Siddharth 3/18). Chennai 116 in 16.4 overs (Anil 50, ,Ghouse 6/12) Telangana 117/6 in 17.5 overs.