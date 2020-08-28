Ghousuddin – physio with the Midas touch

By | Published: 12:40 am 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: There was a magical touch in his hands. The genial giant always clad in a ‘sherwani’ would provide the healing touch to injuries like fractures, dislocation, muscular spasms, cramps or pulls in his own imitable style. Such was his immense knowledge of the anatomy that any sports injury the bearded Mohammed Ghousuddin would hardly take any time to help them to recover.

A mere mention of Ghousuddin, who died in 1994, would trigger wonderful memories in old-timers of the magic hands of this Physical Education teacher who worked overtime in the small room of Lal Bahadur Stadium. His supple hands and his ability to spot the injuries gave relief to the ailing sports persons.

The word spread across the country about Ghousuddin’s incredible work with injured sportspersons. It was said even the West Indies giants like Gary Sobers, Wes Hall, Clive Lloyd, Alvin Kallicharan, Viv Richards or Pakistan players like Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan or Zaheer Abbas who got treated from this legendary physio. Even Indian cricketers like late Ghulam Ahmed, ML Jaisimha, Bishen Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswananth and many others took the help from Ghousuddin.

Tennis players like SP Misra or SS Misra, the football Olympians like Moin, Noor Mohd, Azizuddin, Yousuf Khan, Balaram, Mohd Habib or athletes Ilyas Babar, Sriram Singh, PT Usha were treated by this great physio. The list is long.

Veteran archery coach Ravi Shankar, who worked under the famous physical trainer for 20 years, said Ghousuddin worked wonders with the patients. “He was a perfect gentleman. He would greet the sports person with a big smile. He had the magical touch and his hands would work around the wound or the damaged muscle. He was outstanding,” he said.

Ghousuddin was a Physical Education teacher in City College but he spent most of his time at LB Stadium treating his patients. “I was his favourite student. I worked with him for 20 years. I was fascinated with his work. He had a wide knowledge of this subject. He learnt the tricks from a Briton called Webber, who was a physical education teacher in Government College of Physical Education, Domalguda, in the year 1930-31 and he continued with a lot of passion. I have never seen him getting angry or turning away his patients. He was an institution by himself.”

Shankar said although he was an archery coach, he made it a point to be with his ‘Guru’. “It was like visiting a temple. It is a pity he is a forgotten man today.”

Shankar followed in the footsteps of Ghousuddin. “I imparted his art and skills. I have treated many sportspersons, including 5,000 celebrities. When former USA president Bill Clinton visited Hyderabad I was part of the Supporting Staff as a therapist. I’m grateful to Ghousuddin saab.’’

Dronacharya awardee SM Arif said Ghousuddin was a legendary figure. “He treated some hopeless cases when doctors ruled out any recovery. He had that magical touch and God’s gift to treat his patients. Many players revived their careers after getting treatment from Ghousuddin. He was the best physiotherapist in the country those days,’’ he pointed out.

C Sudhakar, who was the trainer of Andhra Ranji, Indian women’s cricket and UAE team, said he got interested to physio-therapy watching Ghousuddin at work. “He had unbelievable hands. Apart from sports persons, he treated many big politicians and top personalities of the city. He was a genius.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .