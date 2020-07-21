GHSPCA, PFA urge not to entertain live snakes for Naga Panchami

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) and People For Animals (PFA) have appealed to people to alert the Forest department in case of any cruelty to snakes in connection to the Naga Panchami festival to be celebrated on July 25.

GHSPCA appealed to people not to entertain the use and display of live snakes by snake-charmers on Naga Panchami. They also wanted people to help the Forest department and other Animal Welfare NGOs in stopping cruelty on snakes by calling the Forest Department’s Toll Free number 1800 4255 364 or on Soudharm Bhandari (GHSPCA) – 918886743881 or D Joshi (PFA) – 9849993374.

