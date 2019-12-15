Ghungroos that blend well with her versatility

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Ananda Shankar Jayant is a Hyderabadi classical dancer, scholar and choreographer who is well-acclaimed for her beautiful classical dance form, Bharatanatyam. She is a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kala Ratna Award of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 for her immense contribution to the dance form. Her journey started at the age of 4, when she saw a woman wearing a big bindi in a temple, who approached her mother to enrol her daughter in her dance school. And that’s when it all began.

The dancer also holds an MPhil in Art History, a government job and a PhD in tourism. Every stream has worked brilliantly for Ananda.

