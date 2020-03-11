Giant KLIS surge pool filled, trial run of lifting water from MMD to Annapurna Reservoir successful

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: The prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) reached another milestone on Wednesday when officials successfully pumped water from Sri Raja Rajeshwara Reservoir (Mid Manair Dam) to Annapurna reservoir (Anantagiri) through Asia’s largest surge pool at Thippapur village in Peddapalli district. The successful trial run of one of the four pumps paves the way for ultimately lifting water from Raja Rajeshwara reservoir to Kondapochamma Sagar under link IV of the complex multi-package KLIS by the end of March.

The historic moment came after engineers successfully sent water from Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir that travelled 3.4 km through gravity canal and 7.6 km through tunnel to reach the surge pool, popularly known as “Maha Baavi” among the irrigation engineers. After the pool was filled, the water was sent to Anantagiri underground pump house by lifting the water with the help of one pump.

The delivery cistern then released the water to Anantagiri reservoir much to the delight of the engineers. The 92-metre-deep surge pool has a diameter of 56 meters and a storage capacity of 1 tmcft of water. The surge pool was constructed on the hillocks on the outskirts of Thippapur village in Illanthakunta mandal. It was constructed in a record time of 13 months at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. A 440 KVA sub-station was constructed in the vicinity of the pool to power the four motors.

“We will conduct trial runs of all the four pumps by Thursday. From here, water will be taken to Ranganayaka Sagar, then to Mallanna Sagar and then to Kondapochamma Sagar by the end of the month,” Project Engineer In Chief Bhukya Hari Ram said. “The feat was possible only because of constant guidance and encouragement given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Hari Ram said. He also thanked the engineers of Irrigation and Electricity departments, BHEL engineers and MEIL construction company for their tireless work.

“All the systems and the motors that are lifting water are working in perfect condition,” Lift Advisor Penta Reddy said. He said that each pump has a capacity of 106 MW and they have a capacity of lifting 1 TMC per day taking the water to a height of over 101.20 metres.

For the water from Sri Raja Rajeshwara Reservoir to reach Kondapochamma Sagar, it will have to be lifted to a height of over 400 metres after travelling through Ranganayaka Sagar and Mallanna Sagar. While Ranganayaka Sagar has four pumps, each with a capacity of 134.40 MW that could lift 1TMC per day to a height of 122 meters, Mallanna Sagar with 8 pumps of 43 MW capacity can pump 0.80 TMC water to a height of 107.06 metres.

Following the successful filling of Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir to its full level of 25 tmc, the State government is making all efforts to take water to Kondapochamma Reservoir. With an ayacut of over 5,95,754 acres waiting to be canal irrigated under this reservoir, irrigation experts are eagerly waiting for the event to unfold by the end of this month.

