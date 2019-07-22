‘Gift A Smile’ campaign by KTR’s well-wishers gets widespread support

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Inspired by his Good Samaritan gestures, friends and admirers of TRS working president and Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao kickstarted a unique ‘Gift A Smile’ challenge campaign ahead of his birthday on July 24. Several people responded positively for the online campaign and took up the challenge to serve the needy in their best capacity.

The ‘Gift A Smile’ challenge campaign was kickstarted on Twitter which is getting widespread support from various quarters and winning the hearts of Twitterati. Instead of spending on advertisements and bouquets to wish Rama Rao on his birthday, his friends and admirers decided to spend the money on good deeds as his birthday gift. After participating in the challenge and helping the needy, people are nominating their friends and relatives to participate in the challenge.

For instance, MLC K Naveen Kumar took up the challenge and gifted an ambulance worth Rs 10 lakh to a non-government organisation in the city. Similarly, a Telangana NRI, Shireesh Rao, donated 250 US dollars to the American Cancer Society in US. Another NRI, Shashi Kanaparthy, donated 500 US dollars to a NGO Nishanth Cancer Foundation.

Despite his busy schedule, the TRS working president responded to people who sought his support — financially and otherwise. After examining each case, he responded positively to majority people based on their urgency. Around 20-30 people are receiving help from the former Minister every month. More people are showing interest in joining the campaign to help out differently abled, blood and organ donation, old age and orphan homes, government schools and hospitals among other gestures.

