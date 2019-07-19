Gift Of Grace fancied for Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 6:46 pm

Bengaluru: The Parvati Byramji-trained Gift Of Grace, who maintains form, may repeat in the Nawab M. Arshad Ali Khan Memorial Cup 1400 metres a terms for horses 3-year-old, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up.

The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Purity 1, Turf Prospector 2, Winx 3

2. Mzilikazi 1, Radiant Beauty 2, Donna Bella 3

3. Snow Girl 1, Honey Trap 2, Three Wishes 3

4. Ambrosio 1, Punjabi Girl 2, Shesmyscript 3

5. Gift Of Grace 1, Abira 2, Victorious Sermon 3

6. Charmaine 1, Simply Magical 2, Lagopus 3

7. Commodus 1, Animal Queen 2, Tonys Pet 3

8. Galvarino 1, Winning Force 2, Princess Pride 3

Day’s Best: Mzilikazi.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

