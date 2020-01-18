Gift Of Grace has the edge in Mumbai feature

Mumbai: The Parvati Byramji-trained Gift Of Grace, to be ridden by David Egan, maintains form and should repeat the performance in the Indian Oaks (Grade 1) 2400 metres a terms for Fillies 4 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Mount Moriah 1, Tudor Hall 2, Free Gold 3
2. Laburnum 1, Hodson’s Horse 2, Verdandi 3
3. Egalite 1, Falconette 2, Brave 3
4. Mirabilis 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Auspicious 3
5. Golden Guest 1, Silver Flames 2, Flaming Martini 3
6. Recall Of You 1, California 2, Exotic Queen 3
7. Hidden Gold 1, Speed Air 2, Julio Cesaro 3
8. Gift Of Grace 1, Kate 2, Well Connected 3
9. Ex’s And Oh’s 1, Rumba 2, Chezza 3
Day’s Best: Mirabilis.
1st Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
1st Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
2nd Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.
3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.
