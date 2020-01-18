Gift Of Grace has the edge in Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 5:59 pm

Mumbai: The Parvati Byramji-trained Gift Of Grace, to be ridden by David Egan, maintains form and should repeat the performance in the Indian Oaks (Grade 1) 2400 metres a terms for Fillies 4 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mount Moriah 1, Tudor Hall 2, Free Gold 3

2. Laburnum 1, Hodson’s Horse 2, Verdandi 3

3. Egalite 1, Falconette 2, Brave 3

4. Mirabilis 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Auspicious 3

5. Golden Guest 1, Silver Flames 2, Flaming Martini 3

6. Recall Of You 1, California 2, Exotic Queen 3

7. Hidden Gold 1, Speed Air 2, Julio Cesaro 3

8. Gift Of Grace 1, Kate 2, Well Connected 3

9. Ex’s And Oh’s 1, Rumba 2, Chezza 3

Day’s Best: Mirabilis.

1st Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

