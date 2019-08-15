Gigantic flag dots Khammam skyline

By | Published: 12:41 am

Khammam: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday hoisted a gigantic national flag at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam city.

The flag measuring 600 square feet (30 feet in length and 20 feet in width) was hoisted on a 100 feet tall flag mast amid cheering from the public who had gathered in large numbers at the Tank Bund to witness the event.

The Minister, speaking after hoisting the flag, said it would become an impressive landmark in the city and bring glory to the district. He appreciated the efforts made by MLA P Ajay Kumar and Collector RV Karnan in executing the project within short time.

Srinivas Yadav said that besides being a landmark, the flag in all its grandeur dots the skyline of Khammam city promoting patriotism, national integration and feeling of unity among the citizens.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshminarayana, MLA P Ajay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka and others were present.