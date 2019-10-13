GIO to hold confidence building meet in Hyderabad on Oct 20

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) is conducting a city conference, ‘Your Impetuous Zeal Keeps the World Alive’, at Exhibition Grounds at Nampally here on October 20.

The main objective of the conference is to build confidence among students and help them inculcate high moral and cultural values. Motivational speakers, including Maulana Hamid Mohd Khan, chief patron, Girls Islamic Organization, Asiya Tasneem, State president, Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing and others will address the students.

Former MP K Kavitha and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will also attend the event, according to a press release.

