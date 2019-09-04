Gionee launches new smartphone ‘F9 Plus’ for Rs 7,690 in India

By | Published: 3:43 pm

New Delhi: With the festive season well underway, lifestyle and smartphone brand Gionee India on Wednesday launched its new smartphone Gionee F9 Plus for Rs 7,690 in India.

“Brands need to evolve with the changing taste and preferences of the consumer and also keep up with the changing trends in technology. We at Gionee will always strive to come up with products that complement the vivid taste of customers, especially the millennial,” Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the phone features a 6.26 HD+ full view dewdrop display.

The device comes with a 13MP selfie camera and a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera.

The smartphone runs on Octa-Core 1.65GHz processor and is powered by a 4050 mAh battery.

Gionee F9 will be available in the market via the company’s distribution network of 42,000 retail outlets and on leading e-commerce platforms.