Giraffes begin 1,500-km journey from Kolkata to Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Two young giraffes, a male and a female, on Monday morning began an arduous 1,500-km-long journey to Nehru Zoological Park here in the city from Kolkata. A flat-bed truck with the animals in two tall crates, left Alipore zoo in Kolkata in the morning. The trip is expected to take about five days with the truck travelling at about 30 kmph to ensure comfort and safety of the animals. By late evening on Monday, the convoy crossed Bengal and entered Odisha, it was learnt.

Three wildlife veterinarians, two from Hyderabad and one from the Kolkata zoo, are accompanying the giraffes on the long road trip.

The convoy, with vehicles in which the vets and animal keepers are travelling along with the truck, were led by a police vehicle, a forest department official here said.

Though the transportation of the giraffes was originally planned to begin on March 1, the departure it was learnt, was postponed due to rainy weather in and around Kolkata. While periodic stops along the highway have been planned for checks on the giraffes, halts have been planned at Bhubaneswar in Odisha where officials from Nandankanan zoo will replenish supplies and provide any assistance needed on the second leg of the journey to Visakhapatnam. A similar halt has been planned in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park are scheduled to assist the veterinarians and staff travelling with the giraffes.

The three-and-a-half male giraffe stands at 13 feet, while the two-and-a-half year old female stands at 12 feet. An elaborate road survey was done earlier to ensure that the 14-foot-tall crates carrying the animals do not face any obstructions under bridges or overpasses along the way.