Giraffes’ convoy making progress

Hyderabad: The convoy carrying the two giraffes from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata to Nehru Zoological Park here in the city has been making good progress and was expected to enter Andhra Pradesh late on Tuesday night.

After a halt at Visakhapatnam to allow the animals a breather, the convoy is expected to resume its journey to Telangana on Wednesday morning. The two young giraffes, a male and a female, are being brought in two crates aboard a flat-bed trailer truck. Two wildlife veterinarians from Telangana, along with animal keepers and a vet from the Alipore zoo, are travelling with the giraffes. Both animals were coping with the road trip well and were in good health, it was learnt. Upon reaching Visakhapatnam, the giraffes would have travelled about 890 km from Kolkata leaving about 630 km more to travel before they reach their new home in the Nehru Zoo.

The convoy left Kolkata on Monday morning along National Highway 16 and will continue on this road till Vijayawada. Upon reaching Vijayawada, the vehicles are expected to take National Highway 65 to Hyderabad.