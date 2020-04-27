Girl admitted to PHC in Pebbair dies, attendant flees

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Wanaparthy: A teenaged girl who fell ill and was brought to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pebbair town by a person was declared brought dead by the doctors at the PHC on Monday evening. On coming to know about the death of the girl, the person who admitted her at the hospital panicked and fled the scene.

According to Peddakothapally police, they were intimated about the death of the girl by the hospital authorities who called the police to inform that a person named Sai Krishna, a resident of Kalvakole village of Pedakothapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, had brought a girl working in a mango garden in Govardhanagiri to the hospital after she suddenly took ill. Sai Krishna admitted the girl to Pebbair PHC and after the doctors declared her brought dead, he escaped.

The girl was identified as Krishnaveni (18), a resident of Chennapuraopally village adjacent to Kalvakole village in Peddakothapally mandal. She was the daughter of Nirmala and Srinivasulu. The deceased girl’s body was sent to Wanaparthy Government Hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem, according to police. Police have intimated the girl’s parents about her sudden death.

