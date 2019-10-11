Girl Child Day: Workshop to be conducted in Hyderabad on Friday

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are jointly organising the International Year of the Girl Child programmes at the Phoenix Arena, Hitech City here on Friday.

To facilitate young girls in picking up a skill they can bank on in their future life, a workshop will be conducted with activities like the art of paper bag making, greeting card making, painting of diyas, soap making and other eco-friendly products.

Hari Chandana, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC said efforts were made for underprivileged girls by the GHMC to have various contests within their communities to bring out the latent skills in them. Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC, emphasised on the importance of observing the ‘Girl Child Day’ to bring in awareness and instill a sense of self-worth in them right from a young age and grow to become progressive women.

An interactive session will be held with eminent persons including Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

