Girl dies in mud roof collapse in Narayanpet

Published: 6:55 pm

Narayanpet: A nine-year-old girl died when a roof made of mud collapsed on her in Pulimamidi village of Utkoor mandal on Friday morning.

Archana, daughter of Anjappa and Chennamma, was studying at home along with her brother Ganesh when the incident took place.

Due to rains in their village for the past couple of days, their mud roof had become weak and when Archana and her mother Chinnamma were coming out of their house, a part of the roof collapsed on them. Archana died on the spot, while Chinnamma sustained injuries, and was shifted to Makthal government hospital by the neighbours.

Makthal MLA Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy reached the hospital and consoled the bereaved family members and assured support for the victims from the State government.

MRO Bheemaiah and RI Balaraju also provided immediate necessary provisions to the family in the form of food and other supplies.

One of the aspects of the 30-day action plan being implemented across Telangana is to ask owners of dilapidated structures to bring them down, so that no untoward incidents like the Friday’s unfortunate incident could happen.

As per the process, the Panchayat Secretary is supposed to issue notices to owners of houses for dismantling their dilapidated structures.

