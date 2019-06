By | Published: 8:40 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Choudari Shirisha, a 16-year-old student, died of snake bite at her residence at Ahmadguda in Sirpur (T) mandal on Monday.

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector N Madhukar said Shirisha died after she was bitten by the snake which hid in the crack of a wall in the morning. She was helping her mother at the time. She had completed Class X and was planning to study Intermediate. Her father, Babaji is a farmer. A case was registered.