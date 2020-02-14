Girl ends life in Kothagudem after argument with brother

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Kothagudem: Disagreement over a marriage alliance drove a girl to suicide at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Friday. According to the police, Chappidi Bhumika (17) popped in pesticide pills at her home in Jyothi Nagar late on Thursday.

She died while undergoing treatment at Kothagudem Government Hospital the next day.

Sources said Bhumika’s parents fixed her marriage with a boy outside their family circle. But, the girl’s brother Ch Rambabu did not like the alliance and was compelling her to oppose it. He wanted her to marry someone from their family circle instead.

On Thursday night, Bhumika and Rambabu had a heated argument, following which she took the extreme step. Based on a complaint by the mother, Radha, the Paloncha police booked a case and launched an investigation. Rambabu was taken into custody, Inspector P Naveen said.

