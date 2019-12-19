Girl falls into sambar vessel, dies in Gadwal

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: A three-year-old child died of burns after she accidentally fell into a large sambar vessel at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School in Ghattu mandal on Thursday. The incident occurred when the toddler, daughter of Lakshmi, a helper working in the kitchen, accidentally fell in the piping hot sambar that was just prepared for the mid-day meal. The child suffered 90 per cent burns and was immediately shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter