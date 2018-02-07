Girl rescued from child marriage in Telangana, excels in sports

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: A minor girl, who was rescued from child marriage in April last year, has excelled in a national level cricket tournament held in Madhya Pradesh recently, police said.

In a release issued here on Tuesday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the girl, B Anusha, was rescued by the Rachakonda Police during a joint operation conducted with the Balala Hakkula Sangham in April last.

“The Police department will play a caretaker role for Anusha. We will provide needful financial help till she completes her academics,” he said, adding that Anusha was selected for a Rugby tournament to be held at LB Stadium in the next couple of days.

Marriage of girls below 18 years and boys below 21 years of age were prohibited under Child Marriage Prohibition Act of 2006, he said, adding that people found guilty were entitled up to two years of imprisonment.