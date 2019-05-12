Girl run over by police vehicle near Yadadri dead

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: The four-year-old girl, who was run over by a police car on Thursday at Yadagirigutta temple died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city early on Sunday.

P Pranitha along with her family members, had gone on pilgrimage to Yadagirigutta temple on Wednesday. After offering prayers the family decided to take rest under a tree when the police vehicle driven by Ambati Shankar, drove over the girl.

The family members who were asleep woke up to the horrific cries of the child and rushed her to a nearby government hospital. After intervention of Rachakonda police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat the girl was shifted to Kamineni Hospital at LB Nagar, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The driver was taking the vehicle in reverse direction when the accident happened. The driver was working with Armed Reserve of Rachakonda and was posted at Rachakonda Police Commissionerate headquarters.

Station House Officer, Yadadri police station, A Narasimha Rao said that a case under 337 of IPC was registered against the driver and he was arrested on Thursday. “The Section of the case will be altered now,” he said.

Hospital authorities said that the condition of the girl was very critical when she was admitted at the hospital. She had sustained head and abdomen injury resulting in massive bleeding.

