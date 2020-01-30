Narayanpet: Girl sexually assaulted by uncle for a year

By | Published: 4:29 pm

Narayanpet: A paternal uncle has been sexually assaulting his own brother’s daughter for the past one year in Narayanpet district, raising serious concerns over young rural girls being left with their grandparents while parents migrate to big cities to eke out a living.

Anand (35), a resident of Bairamkonda village in Narayanpet mandal, has been sexually assaulting his elder brother’s daughter, aged 20, since almost a year, after her parents migrated to work as labourers in Hyderabad. As theirs was a joint family, the victim had to bear the sexual harassment from her paternal uncle. According to the victim, the accused threatened her and had sexually abused her for one year.

When the victim’s mother returned to the village, the victim informed her mother about her uncle’s behaviour for the past one year. According to Narayanpet SI Srinivas, a case has been booked against Anand after the victim’s mother, along with the victim, filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday. Anand has been absconding since then.

