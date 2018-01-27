KB Asifabad: Labeled as thief, girl attempts to end life

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A Class VII student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya attempted suicide by consuming paracetamol tablets as she was depressed after being branded as a thief by her classmates in Bejjur mandal centre on Saturday. Her medical condition is said to be stable. The student was identified as Aloni Saroja, a native of Chittama village in Chintalamanepalli mandal.

Saroja resorted to the drastic step when her classmates labeled her as a thief following Rs 50 belonging to one of the wards of the hostel was stolen by unidentified students. She took 15 paracetamol tablets and lost conscious. Some of the inmates of the hostel noticed this and alerted principal of the institution. She was rushed to a government hospital of Sirpur (T) town. Bejjur police said that the incident was not reported till evening. They, however, stated they would visit the hostel and gather details of the incident before booking a case. The principal of the school was not available for comment.