Girl who went missing from Shamshabad found dead in lake

Hyderabad: In a tragic twist to a missing case, a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Shamshabad five days ago was found dead in the Himayat Sagar on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Kothwalguda, went missing from her house on August 3, after which her family members approached the RGI Airport police. A case was booked by the police and even as the police were making efforts to trace the missing teenager, the body was found in the lake on Saturday morning.

Family members have told the police that the girl was friendly with one Vijay Kumar of Shamshabad. The two used to move closely and later the man refused to marry her. Elders from the two families had discussed the issue as well.

The Rajendranagar police have registered a case and took up the investigation. The body was shifted by the police to Osmania General Hospital, from where it was handed over to the family after autopsy.

