Girls must be encouraged in sports: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday asserted that girls must be encouraged to take up sports as they can excel in the field.

The Minister was addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of the 65th School Games Federation’s Under-17 Volleyball Championship-2019 that ended here on Sunday. Nalgonda district team emerged the victorious team, while Nizamabad was runner-up and Warangal stood in the third spot.

Indrakaran said such tournaments would be useful for girls who are yet to prove their mettle in sports. He suggested women to select their favorite sport and excel in their area of choice. He added that sportsmen could utilize reservations in educational institutions and jobs in government sector.

The Minister further stated that NTR Stadium needed to be developed on many facets, spending Rs 35 lakh. He assured that he would strive hard for an open stadium and sports school for Nirmal district. The two facilities would be created in five acres of lands if sanctioned. He added that walking tracks were going to be formed on the town’s mini tankbund, Gundi Ramanna Harita Vanam and Kancharoni Cheruvu.

District Educational Officer Pranitha, Kho-Kho Association president G Eshwar, Nirmal MPP Rameshwar Reddy and SGF president Venkateshwar Rao and secretary Srinivas were present.

