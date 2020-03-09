Girls need to be free: B’Town ladies

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Anushka Sharma revealed that she grew up in an environment where she was allowed to do whatever she wanted, and hopes every girl can be free and experience life the way she did. The actor said, “My father allowed me to do whatever I wanted. It’s sad that even now in so many homes in India, you don’t let the girl just be free.”

That’s what attracted her to be part of the video of the song Kudi nu nachne de from Irrfan Khan’s film Angrezi Medium. The song celebrates womanhood. “The song tells girls to make mistakes and discover themselves. People don’t let girls be their truest self,” she added.

Kudi nu nachne de is sung by Vishal Dadlani, and speaks about equality.

Bollywood’s leading ladies including Anushka, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani, got together for the special song. Talking about the song’s relevance, Alia said, “The song is important for today’s generation. It talks about letting a girl dream and letting her achieve. She will do wonders and take over the world. Just let her fly.”

Katrina says that the song is about celebration of life. “The lyrics say ‘let her dance’ but for me dance is an expression of joy. The message of the song is also about letting a girl express her true self. Don’t tell the girls how to dance… let them express themselves and the world will be a better place,” she said.

To this, Ananya added, “The song stands for letting the girl sway to her own tunes and I am glad that my parents let me groove to my own beat my entire life.” While Kiara feels the song is every single girl’s inner voice, Kriti Sanon feels that the song is meaningful. “This song is about freedom. That’s one of the reasons I did it,” she says.

Angrezi Medium, revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. Homi Adajania is directing the film which is slated to release on March 13.