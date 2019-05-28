Girls of TWR junior colleges excel in TSPECET

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The students of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior Colleges walked away with top ranks in the Telangana State-Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS-PECET) 2019.

P Chadrakala of Bhadrachalam college clinched first rank while Ch Ashwini of Eaturunagaram college secured eighth rank in the DPEd coure. The results of PECET were declared on Monday.

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society congratulated the toppers and said credit would go to committed teachers who have been working beyond the call of duty in transforming the lives of poor tribal students.

Marginalised students have been shining in many fields ranging from sports to academics to extra-curricular activities with the active support of the State government, he added.

The PECET is conducted for admissions to two year BPEd and DPEd courses.