Girls outscore boys in TS SSC advanced supplementary exams

Hyderabad: A total of 53.59 per cent have passed In the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations out of 50,192 candidates who appeared for the tests. The results were announced by Director of Government Exams B Sudhakar here on Saturday.

For the exams that were held from June 10 to 24, 50,192 students appeared and 26,898 have cleared. The pass percentage of girls was seven percent higher than boys. Girls secured pass percentage of 57.90 and boys got 50.92 per cent.

Among districts, Jagtial district stood first with 96.50 per cent passes whereas Hyderabad was in last position with 34.08 per cent of passes.

