Girls should take self-defense training: Telangana Governor

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Peddapalli: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised the need for every girl in the State to undergo training in self-defense arts to protect themselves from miscreants. Besides self-protection, it will also help the girls to stay fit physically and mentally, she said.

The Governor’s comments gained significance in the wake of recent attacks on women in the State. The Governor couple witnessed Kalaripayyattu, a Kerala based self-defense art, performed by students of Zilla Parishad High School, Ramagundam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she wanted the girls to undergo training in self-defense arts by utilizing the facilities provided by the government and use it whenever they need it in their life. Soundararajan advised the students learn and train other girls in their neighborhood. Self-defense art should be made a part of curriculum, she opined.

She wished Peddapalli to become a role model for the entire State as well as country. Besides training in self-defense, girls should adopt good food habits and take nutritious food by avoiding junk food, she said and wanted the parents to pay special focus on children food habits.

Indian self-defense art forms were more capable then compared to foreign arts, she said and appreciated Dr Shiva for propagating Indian self-defense art forms.

Talking about getting of International recognition for Yoga, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made serious efforts to observe June 21 as International Yoga day. Soundararajan wanted similar kind of recognition for Indian self-defense arts.

Governor appreciated district collector A Sri Devasena for giving training to 15,000 girls in Kalaripayyattu by brining 30 trainers from Kerala. Later, she visited a cloth bags manufacturing unit at Basanthnagar, and Sabala sanitary napkins unit in Peddapalli.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter